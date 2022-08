YUPIA, 17 Aug: Over 2000 people benefitted from a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized by Papum Pare district administration at Golden Jubilee Stadium here on 15 August.

Thirty government departments and 12 self-help groups participated in the camp and provided various services to 2300 people.

The camp was inaugurated by MLA Tana Hali Tara.

DC Sachin Rana also attended the camp. (DIPRO)