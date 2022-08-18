Union min, Arunachal CM to inaugurate two-day Regional Conference on Administrative Reforms

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: A two-day Regional Conference on the theme “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer Through Administrative Reforms” is going to be organized by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances in collaboration with GoAP here from 18-19 August.

Union minister of state Dr. Jitendra Singh along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will be jointly inaugurating the two-day event.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “Good governance is not an option of the government, it is a basic right for all citizens and we are duty bound to provide the same.”

Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the two day regional conference is a step in the direction of reaping benefits of good governance. He said that such conferences are organized with a view to bring national and state level organizations along with

other stakeholders including NGOs, intelligentsia, media etc. on the same platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of good governance practices.

The two-day regional conference will have 5 technical sessions on Reforms in Governance; Public Grievances Redressal and e-Office in N.E. States; Good Governance Practices in North Eastern States; District Good Governance Index and Good Governance Practices.

The objective of the conference is to bring national and state level training institutes on the same platform to share emerging requirements in governance for future public solutions for improving quality of life. (PIB)