Arunachal has potential to shine on world stage in badminton: Indonesian coach Razak

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: International badminton coach Muhammad Aras Razak, who has signed a two years contract with Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), said that Arunachal Pradesh has potential to shine on the world stage in badminton.

On Wednesday, Razak met Chief Minister Pema Khandu and briefed him about his three months and six days coaching experience in the state, ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago said in a release.

Tago, who accompanied Razak, briefed the chief minister about the association’s various activities including ‘Mission Target Olympic Podium, 2028 and beyond.

He also highlighted the challenges and opportunities in badminton and other sports in Arunachal.

After a patient hearing, the chief minister assured that the state government will extend all possible help and support to ASBA for further development of badminton and other sports, the release said.

The CM also said that his government is committed to making sports an integral part of developmental ecosystem.

ASBA COC secretary Penya Bagra and executive member Tania Yasap also accompanied Razak.