‘Prohibit govt employees from engaging in business’

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: The Pakke-Kessang district unit of the All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association has appealed to the Pakke-Kessang district administration to “issue strict prohibitory order against direct and indirect involvement of government employees in any kind of business.”

Claiming that “many of the government servants are directly or indirectly practicing contract work or doing business in Pakke-Kessang district,” the unit on Friday said that “strict order should be issued, prohibiting direct or indirect engagement in any trade or business by any government servant in the names of their kith and kin, as per CSS Conduct Rule 15 (1), Sub-rule (2).”