Land demarcation carried out

PALIN, 19 Aug: Land demarcation was carried out in Gangte circle of Kra Daadi district on 13 August by a team of the land department, led by CO Eken Bam, to properly demarcate the government land of the circle headquarters.

Gangte ZPM Godak Ruvi, Land Demarcation Committee chairman Song Tallam, Gangte GPC Song Tasa, and the general public also participated in the demarcation exercise.

While the ZPM thanked the administration and the public for completing the demarcation, the CO appealed for “wholehearted support of the public to resolve the long-pending land-related issues of the circle headquarters once and for all.”

Gangte circle headquarters had not been properly demarcated for 19 years after its establishment. (DIPRO)