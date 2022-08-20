Rally staged seeking subject teachers

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 19 Aug: Expressing resentment over the shortage of subject teachers and not posting of relievers against transferred teachers, the All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) on Thursday organised a peaceful rally from Meena Pahar to the general ground here in East Kameng district.

Hundreds of students, representatives of different branch student unions of the district, and parents, including members of the Women Welfare Organisation (WWO), took part in the rally.

The agitated students hit the streets, accusing the government of showing “lack of seriousness” towards education and the future of hundreds of children.

“We are here to express solidarity with AEKDSU’s movement as the issue is genuine. Local MLAs and minister should look into the subject teachers’ issue. Why cannot relievers be sent against transferred teachers?” said WWO president Meche Yangfo, who participated in the rally.

“Since 2019, the AEKDSU has been submitting several representations, requesting for subject teachers in the district. However, till today the authorities have failed to deploy any subject teacher in the district. Due to non-fulfillment of our demands, we are protesting today,” AEKDSU education secretary Sichi Sangdo said.

“The PGTs and TGTs posted in East Kameng came here just for experience. They often got transferred without any relievers,” said AEKDSU president Chakang Yangda.

“Our demands are very clear: no teacher should be released from the district till relievers against the transferred teachers join in the district,” Yangda added.

The AEKDSU further demanded “immediate posting of principals, vice principals and headmasters in various schools in the district.”

It also demanded “regularisation of the science stream in the government higher secondary school in Bazar Line, Seppa.”

The union served a 30-day ultimatum to the education minister through the deputy commissioner here.

It stated that the AEKDSU would be “compelled to launch its second phase of democratic movement” if its demands are not met.