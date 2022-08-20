School children taken on exposure visit

PASIGHAT, 19 Aug: More than 100 students and escort teachers from the government secondary school in Balek, the Siang Model School in Pasighat, and Angun Asir Academy in Pasighat were taken on an exposure visit to the integrated control & command centre (ICCC) of the Pasighat Smart City Mission here in East Siang district on Friday.

The tour was organised by the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) in order to spread awareness about the functioning and benefits of the ICCC for the citizens of Pasighat.

Interacting with the students and teachers, PSCDCL CEO Manjuli Komut urged them to “extend cooperation in good upkeep of ICCC field components, which is a priceless public asset created under the Pasighat Smart City Mission.”

Project engineer Sachin Bulaki made a presentation on the “ICCC components and dedicated efforts put by the manpower at ICCC to prevent all types of criminal activities, thefts, etc.”

Video clips captured by 179 CCTV cameras installed in various locations of the city were shown to the visitors.

They were also informed that the ICCC has installed an “emergency calling box at 10 different locations from where anyone can contact the ICCC in any emergency by just pressing a button which is installed in the CCTV camera pole.” (DIPRO)