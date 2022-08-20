Regional conference on administrative reforms concludes

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: The two-day regional conference on ‘Bringing citizens and government closer through administrative reforms’, organised by the union department of administrative reforms & public grievances (DARPG), in collaboration with the state’s administrative reforms department, concluded at the State Banquet Hall here on Friday.

The conference was aimed at creating a common platform to discuss formulation and implementation of best practices in administrative training, capacity building, public service delivery through e-governance, accountable and effective administration, etc.

In the last two technical sessions of the conference, presentations were made on the DGGI index of Arunachal Pradesh, the DGGI portal of Jammu & Kashmir, the National Rural Livelihoods Mission in Nalbari (Assam), education initiatives in the NE states, technology in administration, e-office in Meghalaya, and Mission Indradhanush in East Siang district.

Meghalaya’s Planning Secretary Dr Joram Beda presented the success story of Meghalaya and showcased an award-winning project of e-proposal, “which is implemented by adopting the Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA).”

He informed that the e-proposal, along with the MeghEA, was jointly launched in September 2021.

“More than 6,200 new as well as continuing schemes, amounting to more than Rs 2,700 crore, have been sanctioned through the e-proposal system till date,” he said.

Dr Beda also explained how the system is “10 times faster than the traditional approach.”

The project recently won the UN WSIS Award and also got special mention at the TOGAF India Awards, 2022, he said.

Among others, DARPG Secretary V Srinivas and Finance Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan attended the concluding day’s programme. (DIPR)