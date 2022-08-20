TKDS urges police to restore law & order following man’s murder

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, 19 Aug: The Tai Khamti Development Society (TKDS) on Thursday urged the police authority to restore law and order in Namsai, following the murder of one Chau Nalasing Chautang, of Mengkeng Khamti village, whose body was found near Adi Ningroo village recently.

The TKDS also demanded “exemplary punishment for the culprit responsible for the murder.”

Chautang was reportedly murdered on 8 August, and one person has been arrested in connection with it by the Namsai police.

In a representation submitted to the superintendent of police, the TKDS said that “lack of vigilance and unchecked movement of visitors/travellers from outside the state are the reasons for the spike in drug trafficking, bike thefts and robbery-related cases in the district,” and urged the police to “be vigilant and intensify checking and patrolling to check the crime rate.”

It further asked the police and the administration to “regulate the wayside resorts and restaurants in their operation time line.”

The TKDS also drew the authorities’ attention towards the rampant gambling and illegal ‘housie’ games that are flourishing in the district.

“Many families are being ruined and destroyed by gambling in the district,” it said.