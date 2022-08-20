World Photography Day observed

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: The information & public relations (IPR) department, in association with Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) mass communication department, observed the World Photography Day on Friday by organising an international photography exhibition, themed ‘A Walk into the Fading Heritage’, at a city hotel here.

The works of research scholar Kombong Darang and the IPR department’s photos were displayed at the exhibition. The theme largely stressed on the fading culture and heritage of Arunachal’s tribes.

Attending the event, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said, “Photographs also serve as a gateway which can serve as a time machine for the past.”

He elaborated the meaning of ‘fading heritage’, citing how traditional dresses in the state have been “diluted with the passing of time,” and advised the students to “always have a contingent plan in their pocket, as life is full of adversities.”

“The students who can do this survive and thrive, and the old adage, ‘Survival of the fittest’, adheres in such situations,” the VC said.

He informed that RGU has created a digital gallery containing 52 photographs on its website on the topic of partition.

IPR Director Onyok Pertin spoke about the significance of photography in preservation and promotion of the state’s cultures and traditions.

Mass communication students of RGU and St Claret College, Ziro, also attended the event.