ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The Arunachal Karate Do Association (AKA) will organise the 25th Junior, U-21 and Senior State Level ‘Karate-Do Championship-cum-Silver Jubilee’ of the association at Marik Academy in Chimpu from 25 to 28 November.

Prior to it, the 25th AKA Sub-Junior and Cadet State Level Karate Do Championship will be organised at Siddharth Hall here on 21 and 22 October by the Arunachal Wado Karate Do Association, according to an AKA release.