Ayanam Abor lift Solung fest football trophy

CHIMPU, 20 Aug: Ayanam Abor won the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022, defeating Donyi Sango RGU FC 2-0 in the final at the AAPBn ground here on Saturday.

Tagam Tatak and Kadum Saroh scored the goals.

Kabang Kangking and Olik Tayeng, both from Ayanam Abor, were declared the best goalkeeper and the best player of the tournament, while Jopok Pertin of Donyi Sango RGU FC became the highest scorer, SFCCI IPR secretary Kadum Apang informed.

Among others, Sports Authority of Arunachal Director Gunya Karbak and Sports Deputy Director Mala Linggi witnessed the final match and the closing ceremony.