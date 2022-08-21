DGP on L/Subansiri tour

ZIRO, 20 Aug: Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Golcha arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Lower Subansiri district.

On the first day of his visit, the DGP participated in a review meeting at the SP office here, during which SP Sachin Kumar Singhal apprised him of “the crime records, the good work done by the district police, particularly with regard to the NDPS Act,” and “the shortcomings and resources of the police.”

The DGP instructed the district police to “maintain proper records and follow the court trials and verdicts of the cases.”

He stressed that “once the cases are chargesheeted, conviction should be ensured.”

He also suggested to the district police to maintain dossiers and history sheets of habitual criminals.

Golcha further informed that the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa will provide “online training and refresher courses for skill enhancement of the police personnel.”

Stressing on “zero tolerance towards land encroachers in police notified land,” he directed the police to start legal cases against such encroachers.

The DGP commended the district police for the recent crackdown on drug peddlers. So far in 2022, the district police have seized more than 302 gms of suspected heroin and more than 6 kgs of cannabis, and arrested 34 accused.

Golcha also said that the “investigating officers have to prepare for rising cyber crimes, financial fraud cases, etc, and need to upgrade their scientific investigation capabilities.”

“The police officers should be friendly in nature and always be responsive to distress calls. The APP should inculcate positive attitude of public towards police through being accessible, emphatic listening to grievances placed by public, by spreading community policing,” he added.