Anti-drugs campaign launched

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 20 Aug: Pasighat-based Jering Matkir Society on Saturday launched a year-long awareness campaign against drugs abuse at Debing village here in East Siang district.

Launching the campaign, JMS president Tapur Ketan sought active cooperation from all sections of the society to fight against the growing drug menace.

He appealed to the Adi Bane Kebang to “give necessary instruction to all the banggo kebang leaders, village heads and various organisations working in the field to take actively participate in campaign.”

WASE president Yamik Dulom-Darang and its secretary Joya Tasung-Moyong explained to the local villagers ill-effects of alcohol and drug consumption.

Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom asked the police, the excise department and the boundary dwellers to “keep strict vigil along Arunachal-Assam boundary to stop illicit drugs trade.”

The JMS said it will conduct the campaign in different villages of East Siang in the first phase and will later organise it in different Adi majority districts.

HGBs, PRI leaders and the residents of Leyi Banggo, covering Debing, Depi, Detak and Depi Moli, were present during the daylong anti-drugs campaign.