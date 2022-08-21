World Photography Day observed

PASIGHAT, 20 Aug: The Arunachal Photography Club (APC) observed the World Photography Day, with the theme ‘Wildlife conservation & global warming’, here in East Siang district on Friday.

A photo exhibition showcasing the rich biodiversity, portraiture, culture and landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh was organised at a hotel here, and 30 students from various schools of Pasighat participated in a workshop on the basics of photography.

APC president Bengia Mrinal briefed the participants on the activities of the club and its plan to “involve the young minds to explore their hidden talents for documentation of the rich culture and biodiversity of our state.”

Upper Siang SP Jummar Basar also attended the event and encouraged the students to “take up photography as a professional career and contribute towards wildlife conservation and promote the rich cultural heritage and biodiversity potential of our state.”

Pasighat Division DFO Tashi Mize and Healthcare Hospital CMD Dr Kaling Megu also spoke.

“A photo walk with the participants on street photography was also conducted,” the club informed in a release.

“Prizes for ‘photo of the day’ and the winners of a photography contest on the theme ‘Explore the unexplored’ were announced and given away,” the club said.

A photo of Nyiusa village in Longding district, clicked by Tamir Tapak, was adjudged the winner, and Likha Lelly from Lada circle of East Kameng district was declared the runner-up. Dena Perme won the ‘photo of the day’ contest on street photography, it said.