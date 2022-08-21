Bisht directs PGCIL to complete substations’ works by October

PASIGHAT, 20 Aug: Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht directed the officials of the PGCIL to complete all the power substations’ works by October this year and “get all 132 kv connectivity ready for charging by the end of this year.”

He also directed the Pasighat electrical division EE to “assess all the 33 kv downstream connectivity and get them ready before 31 December, 2022.”

Bisht assured to provide the “requisite funds for completing the 33 kv downstream connectivity” to the distribution division.

On Saturday, the power secretary visited the district and reviewed the ongoing Comprehensive Scheme being executed by the PGCIL.

The secretary visited the 132/33 kv (2×31.5 mva) substation at Niglok, the 33/11 kv (1.6 mva) substation at Ruksin,

the 132/33 kv (2×10 mva) substation at Napit, and the 132/33 kv Dura substation (2×5 mva).

Bisht said that the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) “is executing works under the Comprehensive Scheme for strengthening of power transmission and distribution system to meet the growing power demand in the state.”

“Improved intra-state transmission and distribution systems will ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply in the region,” he said, adding that “after commissioning, the projects will be owned and maintained by the state government.”

The power secretary was accompanied by Power Department CE (CEZ) Ogum Moyong, SE (E) Transmission TK Tara, SE (E) APEC-II Modam Jini, PGCIL CGM Ajit Kumar and PGCIL DGM Kaling Jonkey. (DIPRO)