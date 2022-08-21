Union alleges violation of norms in PMGSY project

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The All Dalbing Students’ Union of Upper Siang district has alleged that there has been “violation of norms” in the ongoing construction of Stage 2 of the PMGSY road from Kolung to Dalbing village.

The union also alleged that the construction materials being used are not of good quality.

It, however, did not furnish any document to prove its allegation, saying that, although it sought “an RTI from the rural works department, Yingkiong,” it is still waiting for a response.

The union said that the project cost is Rs 568.213 lakhs for 11.50 kms of road.

It said that the road is being constructed by one M/s Agam Constructions, and that the work is being carried out “without maintaining the detailed project work of the road project.”

In a letter to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC), the union said that its members, along with the residents of Dalbing village, “also approached the proprietor of the work agency, Tarem Darang, for necessary corrections of the alleged irregularities.

“However, no actions have been initiated to improve it,” it said, adding that it has submitted a “series of representations” to the Yingkiong RWD division EE, the RWD SE, and Agam Constructions but has received no response.

On being contacted, SIC SP Anant Mittal informed that he has not received any information about the matter, “but the letter has been received at the SIC police station.”

The SP informed that he will discuss the issue with other officers of the SIC.