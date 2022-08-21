Coordination meeting held

KAMBA, 20 Aug: MLA Nyamar Karbak convened a coordination meeting here in West Siang district on Friday to “coordinate the PRI members with the government officials for smooth implementation of welfare schemes,” the DIPRO reported.

During the meeting, which was attended by heads of offices, PRI members, and senior citizens, the GPCs highlighted the works undertaken by them.

The MLA also inaugurated the “iHMIS YOLO ATM health system, advance delivery point and parking shed at the CHC in Kamba,” in the presence of Health Services Director Dr Moromor Lego, BASAR iHMIS SNO Dr Gomi Basar and other doctors and officials from Itanagar, the DIPRO said.