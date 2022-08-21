CO holds meetings with SMCs

KEBANG, 20 Aug: Pangin/Kebang CO Niyang Pertin, accompanied by AAPSU education secretary Lobsang Tsering, held a meeting with the school monitoring committees (SMC) of the government primary school and the secondary school in Kebang in Siang district on Saturday.

“Tsering contributed generously in kind for the renovation of the primary school, which was handed over to the SMC members in the presence of the CO,” the DIPRO reported.

“The roles and functions of the SMCs were elaborated, with an endeavour to revitalise the dormant SMCs and establish cooperation between school management and SMCs for the benefit of the students,” the DIPRO added.