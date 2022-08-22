CoSAAP seeks restoration of defined pension scheme

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Sunday called for scrapping the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoring the defined pension scheme.

In a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club here, CoSAAP general secretary Gonya Riba stated that the NPS does not guarantee social and economic security to the government employees after superannuation.

“The CoSAAP has welcomed the government decision to cancel all the officiating and functional appointments on out-of-turn basis by reverting them to their original posts,” Riba said. “However, grant revised allowances, such as house rent allowance, transport allowance, non-practicing allowance for doctors, children’s education allowance, and allowance for all categories of nurses are still pending,” he added, and urged the government to release the allowances.

The confederation also demanded “uniform allowance for all uniformed personnel and restoration of the All India Medical Attendance Rules.”

Demanding children’s education allowance (CEA), Riba claimed that, “as per recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission, the central government employees get Rs 2,250 per month per child. However, the state government is yet to implement CEA for its employees, resulting in low-paid employees facing hardship in educating their children.”

The CoSAAP further said that “creation of a separate IAS cadre for Arunachal should not distort the status and responsibilities currently being enjoyed by government level officers.”

It urged the government to “create new posts in the newly-created administrative units, and promotional posts to resolve stagnations in career progression of the state government employees.”

It also sought “budget provision for repairing and renovation of government residential quarters to mitigate the accommodation issue, as well as encroachment on government quarters.”