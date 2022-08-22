Injury time goal from Nikum helps RUFC secure stunning win against ATK Mohun Bagan

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: An injury time goal from Arunachal’s Gyamar Nikum helped Rajasthan United FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) 3-2 in their opening (Group B) match of the Durand Cup in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

Seventeen-year-old Nikum scored the all-important goal in the fourth minute (90+4) of the stoppage time.

RUFC launched a counterattack in the last minute and found the ATKM B defence backtracking. A cross from the left found Nikum right in front of the ATKMB goalie and he made no mistake and pushed the ball past the goalie into the net to give RUFC a stunning win.

Earlier, ATKMB took the lead two minutes before the end of the first-half, only to be equalised by RUFC just before half-time.

ATKMB again took the lead immediately after resumption of the second half. But the lead too was short-lived as RUFC restored the parity in the 61st minute.

RUFC will next play the formidable East Bengal on 25 August.

Speaking to this daily, Nikum said that he was very excited after scoring the goal, as it was his first professional goal.

“It will be remembered as one of the best moments in my life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Nikum for his brilliant performance in the match.

“A New Dawn In Annals of Arunachal #sports! …He scored historic goal against @Mohun_Bagan. “Nikum, keep scoring and shining! Blessings and best wishes!” Khandu wrote in his social media account.

Hailing from Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district, Nikum is one of the youngest players to make his debut in the I-League. He was declared player of the match in the Hero I-League match against Churchill Brothers FC earlier this year.

In June, the All India Football Federation had called up Nikum for national U-20 training camp.

He had also represented Arunachal in the BC Roy Trophy tournament, which was held in Himachal Pradesh in 2018-19.

Nikum had earlier played for local football clubs Polo City FC and Arunachal Sporting Club.