Komsing GB Tali Darang passes away

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Aug: Komsing (Kumku) village GB Tali Darang breathed his last at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district on Saturday.

He was around 76, and is survived by four sons and three daughters.

Darang was serving as the acting president of the Komsing unit of the

Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang at the time of his demise.

He had also served as an anchal samiti member of Komsing village, and was involved with many socio-cultural activities.

The Komsing Area GB Society and the Jering Matkir Society deeply mourned Darang’s sudden demise and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.