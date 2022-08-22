State BJP conducts meeting, trg

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: The state BJP conducted a three-day ‘extended state office bearers’ meeting-cum-training programme’ at the DK Convention Centre here from 19-21 August.

The programme was attended by state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein, ministers, MLAs, office bearers, and others.

In his inaugural speech, Wahge spoke about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and said that “the people of Arunachal Pradesh are very patriotic and we can see in every nook and corner of the state,” the party quoted him as saying.

Wahge said that the BJP is “one of the most disciplined political party and

its leaders are sincere and dedicated,” and urged the BJP leaders to “put efforts aware at the grassroots level about the various public welfare schemes run by the Centre and state BJP governments to avail the benefits,” the BJP informed in a release.

Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung while moving a resolution on “economic and Garib Kalyan,” said that, over the last eight years of the government under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, “India has been marching ahead on the key principles of sabka saath and sabka vikas,” the release informed.

MLA Kardo Nyigyor seconded the resolution.

MLA Nyato Dukam, “while moving the political resolution said that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of the poor, the oppressed, the exploited and the deprived sections of society, while focusing on the empowerment of women and youth.

“Rural life, agriculture, farmers and labourers became the core of the government’s welfare programmes, aiming to make them valuable partners in the onward march of the nation,” the party quoted the MLA as saying.

“State BJP general secretary Zingnu Namchoom seconded the resolution and highlighted each and every point of the resolution. The economic and Garib Kalyan sankalp and political resolution was passed by voice vote,” the party said.

Khandu highlighted the various programmes being implemented in the state, and said that “the government has made historic, transformational, systematic and structural changes in the state,” the release said.

“He said zero tolerance for corruption and takes popular views and suggestions into consideration before making decisions. The APSSB is the biggest reform of Arunachal government towards transparency and meritocracy,” the BJP said.

“In the next 25 years, we need to focus on the five resolves – developed India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties,” the release quoted Khandu as saying.