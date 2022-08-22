Teacher arrested for allegedly raping school student

Staff Reporter

PASIGHAT, 21 Aug: The police here in East Siang district have arrested a postgraduate teacher of English, identified as Nong Jamoh (38), in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl student.

Reportedly, the minor was brutally raped on Saturday afternoon, after the teacher had summoned her to his quarters on the pretext of “discussing syllabus.”

The victim is a Class 12 arts student of the Independence Golden Jubilee Government Higher Secondary School here.

The police informed that the girl sustained extreme internal bleeding and is currently under observation in the hospital, adding that she also required to be operated on.

The police said that the medical report is yet to be received. “The accused was arrested on the same day, at around 12:30 am on Sunday night, with the help of his family members,” the police said.

The police informed that the accused had been absconding and changing his hideouts after committing the crime.

“Accordingly, a search team, consisting of APPS officer Token Saring, Pasighat PS OC Inspector Otu Gao, Inspector Abraham Taying, Mebo PS in-charge SI Aditya Chandra, SI S Machey, and Women Police Station L/SI Oyin Tari, was formed and all the suspected locations of the accused were raided simultaneously,” the police said.

A case [u/s 376 (2) (f) (3) of the Indian Penal Code], under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, has been registered at the women police station here.

The police informed that the victim’s statement has not been taken yet, since her condition is not stable.

The accused hails from Yagrung village in East Siang district.