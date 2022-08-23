4 players from Arunachal selected for World Tug-of-War Championship

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: The Tug-of-War Federation of India (TWFI) has selected four players from Arunachal Pradesh for the World Tug-of-War Championship (outdoor), to be held in the Netherlands from 13 to 18 September.

The players are Dolang John, Likha Berlin, Dolang Lucky and Dare Kagung. They are among the 20 players selected for the championship.

The selection trial was held in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, last month.

The TWFI has arranged a weeklong coaching camp for the selected players at Chinchini beach, Palgarh (Maharashtra), from 24 August.

The team will be leaving for Maharashtra on Tuesday to attend the camp.