APSCW VC advises against misuse of Domestic Violence Act

DAMBUK, 22 Aug: “Women need to understand that the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act was made to safeguard women against domestic violence and not misuse it for a personal act of revenge,” said Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Vice Chairperson

Nabam Yahi Tad during a legal awareness programme held here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

She advocated discouraging polygamy, and enjoined all to register their marriages.

Tad also emphasised on the need to protect the future generations from the drug menace. “The public and the panchayat leaders must make it a mission to curb the menace in its infancy,” she said.

The APSCW-sponsored legal awareness programme was conducted by the district administration and NGO AMYAA, and was attended by 175 participants from Dambuk area.

During the programme, Neharika Umbrey from the CWC spoke on parenting skills and basic child rights, advocate Bulia Pulu spoke on the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, SDPO W Ramwa created awareness on drugs and substance abuse, and advocate Rukmini Linggi created awareness on polygamy.

Dambuk EAC Olom Panggeng and AMYAA president RK Paul Chawang also spoke. (DIPRO)