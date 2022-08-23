Arunachal bag 20 medals in Wako India National Kickboxing Championship

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh bagged six gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals in the just concluded Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Johny Mangkhiya won two gold medals – one each in point fight and kick light event – while Tana Tagi Tara and Monjit Yein clinched a gold medal each in point fight and K1 event, respectively.

Nangram Tachung also bagged two gold medals. He won the medals in the point fight and light contact events.

Mepung Langdo won two silver medals. She won the medals in the point fight and light contact events.

Paching Lily and Hinium Mama bagged a silver medal each in the full contact and ‘musical form hard style’ event, respectively.

Tunar Monika won two bronze medals – one each in point fight and light contact events.

Gioni Dulum and Blalok Ragit won a bronze medal each in the K1 event, while Atta Tayung and Tassar Yagung won a bronze medal each in the point fight event.

Jumi Basar and Charu Harming bagged a bronze medal each in the light contact event, while Bagang Nagung and Gokia Pake won a bronze medal each in the full contact event.

Arunachal finished overall eighth in the championship.