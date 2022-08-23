Kickboxer Yora Tade suffers brain injury

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Senior Arunachali kickboxer Yora Tade suffered grievous brain injury during a fight in the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and is battling for his life in a hospital in Chennai.

He was undergoing brain surgery (at the time of filing this report), informed Kickboxing Association of Arunachal general secretary Charu Govin.

Govin appealed to the state government to provide financial assistance to Tade for medical treatment.

According to the doctors attending to him, Tade is in a very critical condition.