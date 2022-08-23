MLA inaugurates cultural hall

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated a cultural hall in Gidii Notkko here in East Siang district on Monday, in the presence of DC Tayi Taggu, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, and Bogong Banggo Kebang (BBK) president Oyem Dai.

The structure has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 150 lakhs.

“With the opening of the cultural hall, Pasighat has obtained a place for celebration of own festivals, community gatherings, meetings, weddings, etc. Two more convention halls are likely to be constructed shortly in Pasighat,” the MLA informed soon after the inaugural programme.

He said that the hall would become “the pride of Pasighat township,” and urged the citizens to “make good use of the hall by utilising the potential of the infrastructure.”

“The hall has a seating capacity of 1,000, and has a large dais on which a troupe of more than 70-80 artistes can perform easily,” the MLA said.

The DC in his address said that “Pasighat is known as mini-India for its cosmopolitan nature as the lifestyle of its dwellers echoes the very fabric of India with people from almost all castes and religions coexisting in the same space in a state of harmony.”

“Opening such cultural hall would help every community to celebrate their own festivals and preserve their cultural heritage,” he added.

BBK president Oyem Dai and UD EE PK Thungon also spoke.

Among others, ADC Tatdo Borang, retired bureaucrats and a host of officers and leaders were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)