Centenarian Nani Pilya passes away

ZIRO, 23 Aug: One of the oldest persons in Ziro valley, Nani Pilya, passed away on 22 August in his native village Bulla in Lower Subansiri district.

He is survived by six sons and two daughters.

Adored by one and all for his upright, non-violent and sober nature, centenarian Nani Pilya was a man who believed in success and sustenance through hard work, an was an avid custodian well-versed in the Apatani customary laws.

Late Pilya was the seniormost HGB of Bulla village and an active member of the Apatani Shaman Association.

Thousands of people from various walks of life thronged Nani village to pay their last respects to the departed. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister and local MLA Tage Taki offered condolence to the bereaved family, and said in a message that Pilya “had lived a full life, overseeing and guiding his children and grandchildren who are doing well in different fields of life, but his fatherly presence in the society will be missed.”

Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime also offered condolence to the bereaved family and said in a message that “the yeomen contributions of Nani Pilya in the fields of customary laws and Apatani Shaman Association will always be remembered.”

Members of SMILE, Ziro also offered condolences and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (DIPRO)