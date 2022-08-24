Several CSS’ delinked after setting up of NITI Aayog: Mossang

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Urban Development (UD) Minister Kamlung Mossang said that, following the setting up of the NITI Aayog, “several centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) have been delinked, which has resulted in less allocation of fund from the Centre, and, on the other hand, the requirements of the department have increased manifold.”

Taking part in a coordination meeting at the DK Convention Centre here on Monday with UD Secretary Mitali Namchoom, UD Chief Engineer Taring Darang, SSW Marcony Potom, UD Joint Director Nixon Lego, EEs of the department, and others, Mossang said that “project proposals amounting to more than Rs 1,000 crore have been received from legislators and the public, besides the proposal submitted by divisional offices, for 2022-23.

“However, due to scarcity of fund, the proposals could not be considered by the state government,” he informed.

The minister directed the department’s officers to concentrate on their respective jurisdictions while taking up new projects, and said that projects should not overlap, “so that no embarrassment crops up in the higher level.”

Namchoom directed the officers to “comply with the government’s directives in true spirit, as all are under one umbrella.”

She said that, “by virtue of structural changes in the department, like creation of new directorate of urban local bodies, a few new alignments are to be made during the transition period.”

UD Joint Director Nixon Lego also spoke, according to a release from the department.