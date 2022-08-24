NABARD-supported LEDP for SHGs launched

DIYUN, 23 Aug: A livelihood and enterprise development programme (LEDP) for SHGs on operating sewing machines was launched here in Changlang district on Tuesday.

The programme is being sponsored by the NABARD and implemented by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with CCRMS Changlang.

Thirty SHG members enrolled for the first-batch training. A total of 90 SHG members will take part in the phase-wise programme to upgrade their skills.

Addressing the participants, NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy informed that “the LEDP envisages the conduct of livelihood promotion programmes in clusters.

“There is provision for intensive training for skill building, refresher training, backward-forward linkages and handholding, as well as escort support. It also encompasses the complete value chain and offers end-to-end solutions to SHG members. It is to be implemented on a project basis, covering 15 to 30 SHGs in a cluster of contiguous villages from where SHG members may be selected,” he said.

CCRMS DPD Nonju Tikhak advised the SHG members to “implement the skill for starting successful entrepreneurship,” and assured them of “handholding support in the implementation of skill upgradation.”

BLCCT president Chandan Prasad explained that “the training will enable the rural women to improve their skills in producing designable clothes and empower them for better income and self-sustenance.”