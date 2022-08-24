Nodal agencies should know about PRI: DC

TAWANG, 23 Aug: Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo said that all the nodal agencies should know about the working of the panchayati raj and ensure proper coordination for the state’s development.

Addressing a district planning committee meeting here on Tuesday, the DC said, “We should perform in a better way, maintaining high quality of work, using technologies available, and there should be strong IEC of every project for more transparency.”

Local MLA Tsering Tashi, who, along with ZPC Leki Gombu, ZPMs, and others attended the meeting, praised the recent launch of the zilla parishad website, and advocated “innovating new ways to provide better service to the public and keeping good coordination among all agencies and panchayat members.”

The MLA said that the focus should be on health and education “while taking up schemes,” and advocated “changing focus from CC steps and drains towards these sectors.”

Expressing concern over the probability of power shortage in the coming winter, he asked the department concerned to “work out a plan and review ways to tackle with the situation.”

The ZPC on his part expressed appreciation for the DC and the DDSE for “engaging all the officers as adopters of government schools,” and urged all the adopters to “keep vigilant with regard to drug menace.”

DPDO Tenzin Jambey made a presentation on “the work list under the 14th and the 15th Finance Commission undertaken by various zilla parishad constituencies and gram panchayat segments.”

ADC Lobsang Tsering also spoke. (DIPRO)