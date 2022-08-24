Prog against human trafficking held

ROING, 23 Aug: A total of 169 participants, including anganwadi workers, PRI members, and members of the CWC, NGOs and the police department participated in a capacity building and training programme on human trafficking, organised by the APSCW, in collaboration with the Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district administration, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad said, “Since human trafficking has not been criminalised, the human rights of the vulnerable sections of people who get trafficked have to be protected.”

She spoke about the prevalence of child labour in the state, and cautioned the participants against improper use of social media and exploitation by private recruitment agencies, and advised all to “keep track of the youths going out of the state for employment.”

She stated that “there should not be any compromise if a crime is committed against a child,” and encouraged the people to register cases, so that the perpetrators can be convicted.

“The child goes through a lot of trauma and mental pain, which needs to be taken care of,” she added.

APSCW members Ngurang Nama and Maya Pulu spoke on the roles and functions of the LDV’s anti-human trafficking unit and the “psychological effects of stress and emotions,” while Roing SI Amo Pansa spoke on “the legal provisions and Acts to register cases in human trafficking cases.”

Roing CO Kenter Lendo spoke on “individual and organisational approach in tackling human trafficking.”

PMMVY district programme coordinator Rukmo Umpo, APSCW Member-Secretary Mabi Taipodia Jini, and Tem Yabi also spoke. (DIPRO)