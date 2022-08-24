Guv presents citations to regiments

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Governor BD Mishra presented the Governor’s Citation to the 4 Engineer Regiment and the 116 Engineer Regiment at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday “for their good operational performance, effective assistance to the civil administration, and valuable help to the local population.”

Commanding Officer Col K Senthil Kumar, along with Subedar Major B Jagadesh Kumar and Sapper Kamachandra received the citation for the 4 Engineer Regiment, while Commanding Officer Col Prashant Ludhra, along with Subedar Major RB Bhosale and Sapper Sajan Prit Singh received the citation for the 116 Engineer Regiment. (Raj Bhavan)