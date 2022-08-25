Police arrests two in robbery case

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: Two persons were arrested in connection with a robbery case based on a complaint made at the Itanagar police station on 25 July last. The persons involved were one Nabam Harming and Taba Tuki.

Harming was arrested from Itanagar while the prime accused of the case, Taba Tuki was arrested from Jote village under Balijan Circle on Sunday last.

The matter is still under investigation and the police suspects that there may be more people involved in the case. A case under section 392/34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The mobile phone which was stolen on July was also recovered, the police informed.