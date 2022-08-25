Women’s Commission organizes legal awareness camp at Wakro

WAKRO, 24 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh State Women Commission for Women (APSCW) on Wednesday conducted a legal awareness camp here in Lohit district to create awareness among the women of the area about their rights and privileges.

Various topics including polygamy, its ill effects and legal recourses, Domestic Violence Act 2005, types of domestic violence, drug abuse, ill effects of opium cultivation, cyber crime, good parenting etc. were covered during the camp.

The commission’s vice chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad said that there are numerous laws for safety of women but they are still suffering a lot due to ‘ignorance and innocence.’

She advised the women of the area to come forward and seek legal advice for any problem, be it physical, psychological, economical deprivation or exploitation.

Wakro EAC called upon the women to learn and exercise their legal rights.

Lohit DSP Sangey Thinley, advocates Ebo Mili and Bulia Pulu and Wakro CDPO were the resource persons.

Over 200 rural women from various villages of Wakro sub-division of Lohit district attended the awareness camp. (DIPRO)