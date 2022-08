NEW DELHI, 24 Aug: A 21 year old sportsperson from Daporijo has died by suicide in New Delhi on Tuesday night at Safdarjung complex.

Jyoti Raimukh, a boxer was her taking coaching classes in New Delhi for the last one year.

Delhi special commissioner of police Hibu Robin informed that Raimukh’s body is currently at the mortuary of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and that she will be flown back to Arunachal Pradesh with the help of Helping Hands NGO.