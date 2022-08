ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Former Janata Dal (U) MLA Techi Kaso formally joined the BJP, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, state BJP president B Wahge, state BJP general secretary Z Namchoom and others in New Delhi on Thursday.

Nadda welcomed Kaso into the party’s fold.

Kaso had joined the BJP on Wednesday, along with three JD (U) ZPMs, including Papum Pare ZPC Chukhu Bablu, and eight JD (U) corporators of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.