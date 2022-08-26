APIC imposes fine on EE

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Chayang Tajo PWD Division EE Gemi Jilen “for his neglect and refusal in furnishing affidavit to the information seeker and defying the order of the commission in connection with Appeal No 157/2021.”

The commission has directed the EE to also “furnish affidavit to the appellant and deposit his payment challan to the commission for final disposal of appeal.”

His failure to comply with the order might invite disciplinary action as per the service rule under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act, the commission said on Thursday.