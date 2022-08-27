Aboh inaugurates WTP in Dadam

DADAM, 26 Aug: Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh on Thursday inaugurated the water treatment plant (WTP) here in Tirap district, in the presence of DC Taro Mize and others.

The WTP was one of the major projects initiated by the MLA’s late husband Tirang Aboh in 2017.

“With the inauguration of the WTP, an incomplete dream of my late husband has been fulfilled,” Aboh said after inaugurating the plant.

She said that, despite the Covid lockdown, she took keen interest in completing all the pending works which could not be completed by her husband during his lifetime, such as construction of three bridges over the Tehien river on the Dadam-Moktowa road, and infrastructure for the EAC headquarters in Lazu.

The MLA said that many other projects, such as widening of the Tupi-Dadam road, establishing a police station in Dadam, and a drinking water plant in Laho are in progress.

Mize expressed hope that the WTP would meet the drinking water needs of the students, government employees and the security forces deployed here.

Among others, the inaugural programme was attended by SP Kardak Riba, Dadam ZPM Jamwang Lowang, GBs, and PHE&WS EE Bamang Tasung. (DIPRO)