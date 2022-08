DGP Chukhu Apa on Friday felicitated four players and the coach of the AP Police Sports Control Board who participated in the Wako India Senior and Master National Kickboxing Championship-2022 and won four bronze medals for the state, in a function at the PHQ in Itanagar, in the presence of IGP Apur Bitin and IGPs CK Mein, Takhe Ringu and Michi Paku. DIGP Kime Aya and SP (SB) John Pada were also present.