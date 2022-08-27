Cabinet approves amendment of ADO/ADO (PP) Rules, makes other decisions

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday made a series of decisions, including approving amendment of the Agriculture Development Officer/Agriculture Development Officer (Plant Protection) Recruitment Rules (RR), 2019 “by amending the minimum qualification of ‘accredited under ICAR’ and by replacing with ‘BSc (agriculture)’ from any recognised university,” it said.

As per the existing RR, the candidates who have passed from agriculture universities not accredited by the ICAR are not eligible for applying for the post of agriculture development officer.

“This condition is depriving many students who have passed out from recognised universities without ICAR accreditation. This will pave the way for more agriculture graduates to compete in the examination,” the cabinet said.

The cabinet also approved the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill, 2022, which aims to create a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive rental housing market in the state.

The bill envisages striking a balance vis-à-vis the rights of tenants and landlords, and creating an accountable and transparent ecosystem for renting of premises in a disciplined and efficient manner.

The bill is also aimed at enabling the creation of adequate rental housing stocks for all income groups, thereby addressing the issue of homelessness.

“It will enable the institutionalisation of rental housing by gradually shifting it towards the formal market,” the cabinet observed.

The cabinet also approved enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022, to implement different provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh GST Act, 2017 in the state “and to get it introduced and tabled for passing in the coming assembly session,” it said.

The amendment bill provides for modification in the form of amendment, and insertion and omitting certain subsections in Sections 16, 29, 34, 37, 38, 39, 41, 47, 48, 49, 50, 52 and 54 of the Arunachal Pradesh GST Act.

“The amendment has been necessitated to adopt and enact on the lines of the amendment done in Finance Bill, 2022 by government of India,” it said.

The cabinet further approved the proposal for amending the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Bill, 2021 “with a direction to place the bill in the coming assembly session.”

The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, once enacted and implemented, will enable the deputy commissioners to transfer pending appeals to the courts of civil judge junior division and the courts of civil judge senior division, in addition to the courts of additional district judge and the district judge, as per their territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction.

It will also “restore the organic link between the village authority and local administrative officers in facilitating and referring back of the cases by the local administrative officers to village authority for settlement,” the cabinet said. (CM’s PR Cell)