FADA appoints first state chairperson

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Wednesday said it has appointed Iconic Automobiles’ principal dealer Wangchu Khrimey as its first chairperson for Arunachal Pradesh.

The appointment was made at a meeting of the association held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Founded in 1964, the FADA is the apex automobile national body for automobile industry. It actively works with all industries and government bodies at central and state levels to promote and safeguard the automobile retail community by giving inputs on auto policy, sustainable energy, and Dealership Protection Act, among other things.