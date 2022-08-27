Public outreach prog organised in remote village

HAWAI, 26 Aug: A team of Advanced Knowledge & Rural Technology Implementation (AKRUTI) scientific officers from the union atomic energy department, comprising three scientific officers from Shillong (Meghalaya) and three scientific officers from BARC, Mumbai, are on a three-day official tour of remote village Mushai in Anjaw district since 25 August as part of a public outreach programme.

During the programme, which is being organised in collaboration with the district administration, important AKRUTI items, comprising 40 soil testing kits, 30 water purifiers (silver membrane), 60 non-silver membrane water purifiers, eight stainless steel water filters, two standalone water purifiers, six bamboo cutters, 10 kgs of rapid bio-composting formulation, 50 kgs of microfine neem bio-pesticide, 12 kgs of microbial rapid composting, one foldable solar dryer, and 10 kgs of microbial formulation for bio-composting were distributed to the villagers.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Anjaw DC Talo Jerang advised the farmers of Kaho, Mushai, Dong, Supkung, Tinai, Kibithoo, Dhanbari, Krowti, Kundun, Yakung and Walong villages to use the AKRUTI items “properly in practical field.”

The DC informed that 150 farmers of the border villages participated in the programme. (DIPRO)