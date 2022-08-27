Regional committees on interstate boundary issue meet

BHALUKPONG/LIKABALI, 26 Aug: The first meeting of the regional committee (Udalguri and Sonitpur districts) of Assam and the regional committee (West Kameng district) of Arunachal Pradesh on the interstate boundary issue was held here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Assam’s Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, Arunachal’s Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, the MLAs of the constituencies concerned, and other members of the two regional committees participated in the meeting.

Most of the issues were settled amicably during the meeting. It was decided that the DCs of West Kameng and Sonitpur will conduct a joint survey of Kamengbari area and submit a report to the committees.

Other than Bhalukpong, the committees’ members also visited Kamengbari “to take stock of the ground realities,” the West Kameng DIPRO said.

In Lower Siang HQ Likabali, officials from Assam and Arunachal on Friday conducted a preliminary inspection/spot verification of disputed areas.

The officials from both the states conducted inspection/spot verification at “Lipu/Likabali, Alikash NC, Gogar and Malini/Ghagra, Adi NC and Jipu/No 2 Phulbari Jipu NC villages,” according to the DIPRO.

The Arunachal team was led by Lower Siang DC Marto Riba, while the Assam team was led by Dhemaji DC Ashim K Bhattacharyya.

They were accompanied by Jonai (Assam) MLA Bhubon Pegu and Sengo Taipodia (convener).

During the inspection, both the DCs interacted with the stakeholders of both Assam and Arunachal on the interstate boundary issues.