PWD urged to conduct safety tests before opening bridge

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) has requested the PWD to properly conduct all required safety tests before the inauguration of the Komsing bridge over the Siang river in Siang district.

The bridge is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 31 August.

The NBK claimed that the bridge is being inaugurated before its actual completion.

“There are prerequisite exercises to be conducted after the completion of bridge construction. But in this case, the department has allowed the inauguration ceremony to go ahead before its actual completion,” the NBK said.

It said that all advisory board members, patrons and members of the NBK, after conducting an inspection, have expressed serious apprehension regarding the safety of the bridge.

“We have got lots of apprehension about its capacity, reliability, and durability. In the future, if something goes wrong, the worst sufferers will be the people of eight villages of Nugong Banggo Kebang,” the NBK added.

“There are so many aspects, including technical load testing, static and dynamic load test, retest after strengthening measures of the first load testing, etc, that are to be done. The PWD should not rush. Open the bridge only after it is fully ready for use,” the NBK said.