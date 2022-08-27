Rio flags off Shokhuvi-Nlg NFR train service

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio flagged off the inaugural Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) passenger train service from the Shokhuvi railway station in Nagaland to the Naharlagun railway station in Arunachal on Friday.

“The new service will provide an alternative route for Nagaland and Manipur passengers to and from Guwahati. This connectivity will immensely help transporting agricultural products directly from Nagaland to the buyer and will boost economical development of the state,” the chief minister said.

The 15817/15818 Donyi Polo Express, which used to run between Guwahati and Naharlagun, has now been extended to Shokhuvi, and will henceforth run as a daily train service between Shokhuvi and Naharlagun.

The Naharlagun-Shokhuvi Express will depart from Naharlagun at 7:50 pm and reach Shokhuvi at 9:30 am the next day. The same train will then move from Shokhuvi as train No 15817 Shokhuvi-Naharlagun Express at 5:45 pm and reach Naharlagun at 6:45 am the next day.

“The new line connectivity will result in increased socioeconomic activity in the state of Nagaland. It will connect the hinterland with the main railway network, resulting in increase in industrial activities in the state. This project will lead to easy movement of material and passengers throughout India. It will provide employment opportunities for the people of state during construction and after commissioning of the project,” said NFR Chief PRO Sabyasachi De in a release.