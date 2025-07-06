CGTC-I expresses support for declaration by 14th Dalai Lama

NEW DELHI, 5 Jul: The Core Group for Tibetan Cause, India (CGTC-I) has expressed its full support for the recent declaration by the 14th Dalai Lama, affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and that the process of identifying his reincarnation will remain solely within the domain of Tibetan spiritual tradition.

The Dalai Lama has entrusted this responsibility to the Gaden Phodrang Trust, ensuring that the identification of his successor follows the time-honoured principles of Tibetan Buddhism – free from any external political interference.

“We fully endorse this decision, which safeguards the sanctity of Tibetan spiritual heritage and upholds the inalienable right of Tibetan Buddhists to determine their religious leadership in accordance with their faith and traditions,” CGTC-I national convenerRinchin Khandu Khrimey said in a press statement.

The CGTC-I categorically rejected the claims of the Chinese government, which seeks to assert authority over the reincarnation process through state-controlled mechanisms such as the so-called golden urn.

The press statement said that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a deeply spiritual matter that cannot -and must not – be dictated by a political regime that has long suppressed religious freedom in Tibet.

It added: “Any attempt by Chinese authorities to impose a state-sanctioned successor would constitute a grave violation of the Tibetan people’s fundamental religious rights and would be seen globally as an act of cultural and spiritual colonization.”

The group reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan Buddhist community, and all who uphold the universal principles of religious self-determination and freedom of conscience.

“The spiritual destiny of Tibet must be determined by Tibetans themselves – without interference, intimidation, or coercion from any government, especially one that has historically regarded religion as a threat to its authority,” the statement said.

The CGTC-I strongly urged the Chinese government to resume the suspended talks with the 14th Dalai Lama to resolve the Tibetan issue and facilitate his return to Tibet.