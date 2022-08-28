Awareness camp on POCSO Act for students

KARSINGSA, 27 Aug: At least 150 girl students along with teachers participated in an awareness camp on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, conducted by the capital police at the government secondary school here on Saturday.

During the camp, which was led by Women Police Station (WPS) OC Inspector P Taku and

Sub-inspector R Singpho, provisions under the POCSO Act were discussed and sessions were conducted to spread basic legal knowledge among the students and to provide them information regarding the role of the police in such cases.

A session on good touch and bad touch was also conducted. The students were advised to dial 112 to share any information regarding any crime.

“Crimes against women and children are of the utmost priority for capital police and the women police station, and the WPS plays an important role,” said Taku.

The WPS in Itanagar handles cases reported in Papum Pare district and the Itanagar Capital Region.